|
|
|
JOHNSON Christopher Anthony
(Tony)
(Tojo) Aged 77 years,
of Johnson Bros- Tours, Green Acres, Hodthorpe.
Husband of Sheila and father to Antony, Lee, Coleen, Scott, and grandad
to 13 grandchildren.
Passed away peacefully at home
on Tuesday 20th October 2020,
surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 1pm at Babworth Crematorium, Retford. Immediate family members only (30).
All are welcome to stand on the
roadside of Green Lane, Hodthorpe (facing up to Hodthorpe Community Social Club) but social distancing required. Parking will be available at Green Acres (no parking on Green Lane) from 10-15am where the family have requested a display of vintage tractors, lorries & buses to celebrate the life of Tony.
The cortege will be leaving between 11am & 11-15am. Family flowers only.
A Collection box will be at Green Acres and also at Babworth Crematorium
for donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 30, 2020