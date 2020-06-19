|
|
|
Robertson Clare Adele
(nee-Fallon) Aged 48 years.
Of Gateford, Worksop.
Loving wife of Derren,
step mum to Sheridan,
daughter of Mal & Kevin
and sister to
Simon, Angie, Kevan & Julie.
Clare was also a loving auntie,
niece, cousin and godmother.
Clare passed away peacefully
at Weston Park Hospital on
Wednesday 3rd of June 2020.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 29th June 2020, 12 noon at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
If attending, please be aware only immediate family members in the Crematorium. Others are welcome
to stand outside at social distancing where you will be able to hear the service. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to www.actionaid.org.uk (follow
link to make donation) or there will
be a collection box at the funeral.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on
01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 19, 2020