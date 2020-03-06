|
|
|
Marsden David John Aged 73 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully
on 16th February 2020 and
will be greatly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place
at 11am on Friday 13th March 2020
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation
to Weston Park Hospital
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop.
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020