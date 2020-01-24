|
MATTHEWS David Sue, Dave, Lisa and Andrea Matthews, Helen Kerrigan and Family wish to thank family, friends and everyone who has given kind words, support and for all the cards of sympathy we have received on the sad loss of
David Matthews Jnr. (STAN).
Sincere thanks to Robert Priest Funeral Service and staff.
The celebrant Carolyn Allsopp Mullins for the kindness and understanding they have given us.
Also to Robert Brooks and staff at Kilton Forest Golf Club for the facilities and catering, very much appreciated.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020