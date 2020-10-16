Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Penney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Penney

Notice Condolences

Derek Penney Notice
Penney Derek Peacefully passed away
on 5th October 2020,
aged 90 years.
Derek was a very much loved
Dad, Grandad, Uncle and
good friend who will be sadly
missed by all that knew him.
A service will be held at Sutton on Sea Methodist Church at 12.15pm on Wednesday 21st October 2020.
Donations in memory of Derek
with cheques made payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -