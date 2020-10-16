|
Penney Derek Peacefully passed away
on 5th October 2020,
aged 90 years.
Derek was a very much loved
Dad, Grandad, Uncle and
good friend who will be sadly
missed by all that knew him.
A service will be held at Sutton on Sea Methodist Church at 12.15pm on Wednesday 21st October 2020.
Donations in memory of Derek
with cheques made payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020