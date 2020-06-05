Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Dianne Hare

Dianne Hare Notice
Hare Dianne Aged 77 years of Worksop.
A loving Wife to late Husband David and much loved Mum & Grandma passed away peacefully on 20th May 2020.
A private funeral service will take
place and a memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all come safely together.
Donations, if desired, to Lung Cancer and Bassetlaw Hospice will be greatly appreciated.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 5, 2020
