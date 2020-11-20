|
Browne Doreen Passed away peacefully on 14th November 2020 & of Harworth, aged 94 years.
Dear wife of the late Geoff Browne, also a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother & Auntie.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 11th December 2020 at All Saints Church Harworth at 12.30 pm, followed by interment in Old Harworth Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to The Royal British Legion. C/o W E Pinder & Son. Bawtry. Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020