|
|
|
McMANUS
Doreen
formerly Malik,
née Hope Aged 88 years, of Gainsborough, formerly Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
23rd February 2020 and will be
greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10:30am on Monday 16th March 2020 at St Annes Church, Worksop,
followed by interment in Retford Road Cemetery. No flowers please, however,
anyone wishing to make a
donation to Alzheimer's Society
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020