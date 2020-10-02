|
HALL Doris Lilian Passed away peacefully on Monday 14th September aged 90 years, following a short period of ill health.
Born in Birmingham she was evacuated to Shireoaks, Worksop in 1940 where she and her sister
Joan lived with the Blagg family
on Hudson farm.
After the war Doris met her late
husband Reginald Hall and
lived locally ever since,
returning to Shireoaks in 1966.
She will be deeply missed by her two children, Stephen and Jayne, her grand-children, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral took place at
St. Luke's Church, Shireoaks on
Wednesday 30th September.
In lieu of flowers the family are
welcoming donations to
Children in Need.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 2, 2020