Kirk-Clarke Doris Ivy
(nee Barratt) Aged 82 years of Worksop.
Special Mum, Grandma and
Sister passed away peacefully on
4th December 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her funeral will take place at 2pm
on Friday 3rd January 2020 at
Babworth Crematorium. Mourners are requested to join the family at
The Lion Hotel, 112-114 Bridge Street, Worksop, for a drink of sherry or tea prior to the service at Babworth.
Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to bring a
single rose would be welcome.
Donations in memory of Doris to
St Lukes Hospice, Sheffield
will be gratefully received.
Respectfully consider the occasion
to be a celebration of Doris's life and join the family who will be wearing bright colours for her service.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 25, 2019