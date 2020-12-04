Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hipkiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hipkiss

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Hipkiss Notice
Hipkiss Dorothy Marguerite Aged 87 years, of Worksop, formerly Southbreck Rise.
Passed away peacefully on
23rd November 2020 at
Gateford Hill Care Home.
Beloved Wife to her late Husband Harry.
Loving Mum to Pamela, Julie, Barry, Tracey & Sandra. She also leaves 7 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -