Hipkiss Dorothy Marguerite Aged 87 years, of Worksop, formerly Southbreck Rise.
Passed away peacefully on
23rd November 2020 at
Gateford Hill Care Home.
Beloved Wife to her late Husband Harry.
Loving Mum to Pamela, Julie, Barry, Tracey & Sandra. She also leaves 7 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020