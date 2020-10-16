|
|
|
TOMLINSON Edith Kitty On 8th October 2020 peacefully in the
Norfolk and Norwich
University Hospital
after a short illness.
Aged 94 years.
Former Mayoress of Worksop 1968/69. Beloved wife of John (dec'd), loving mum of Michael and Tricia, mother in law of Sylvia and Ken
and a dear sister and aunt.
There will be a private funeral service. Family flowers only please but any
donations given in memory of Edith
for the EAAA may be sent c/o
Rosedale Funeral Home,
63 Victoria Road, Diss,
Norfolk, IP22 4JE
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020