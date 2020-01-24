Home

NORMAN Edna Val, Sarah, Claire, Simon and family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and neighbours for all messages of sympathy, cards of condolences and donations received for Whitwell Church and Victoria Care Home. We would like to say thank you to Victoria Care Home for the care they gave to Edna, Rev David Hull for his comforting words and Nigel and his team at Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, Funeral Directors for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020
