Mrs Edna Norman Whitwell A service at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell, preceded burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery, on November 8, 2019, of Mrs Edna Norman, aged 96, of Thorpe Avenue, Whitwell, nr Worksop.
Born at Worksop and a lifelong local resident, Edna was a homehelp, until her retirement in 1993.
Her interests included bingo, bowling, church and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchild.
Edna who passed away at Victoria Care Home, on October 22, 2019, was predeceased by her husband Grenville in 1981, leaves daughter Valerie, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
Mourners were Mrs V. Gillert, Mr and Mrs N. Cordall, Mr and Mrs S. Adams, Mr and Mrs S. Gillert, Mr and Mrs A. Cordall, Miss S. Cordall, Miss K. Adams, Mr N. Adams, Mr A. Gillert, Mr H. Gillert, Mst J. Cordall, Mr and Mrs S. Scott, Mr J. Cooper, Mrs L. Wilks; Mrs S. Senior (rep Ginny and Claire, Mr and Mrs D. Newton), Mr K. and Mrs M. Marrison, Mr K. Womble, Mr B. Cordall, Mrs S. Rollinson, Mrs P. Scott, Mrs J. Stoor, Mrs M. Beeston; Mrs J. Harding (rep Forester family), Mrs S. Mellors, Mrs L. Holmes, Mrs L. Wooley, Mrs L. Cordall, Mr M. and Mrs N. Marsh, Mrs S. Devine, Mrs S. Jones,Mr G. and Mrs D. Forester, Mrs S. Legge; Mrs G. Court (rep D. Bartley), Mrs C. Newton, Mrs J. Taylor; Mrs J. Lawrence (rep family); Mrs J. Story (rep family), Mrs E. Parker, Mr M. Knight, Mrs S. Knight, Mrs I. Forester, Mr B. Knight; Mrs S. Badger (rep Victoria Care Home), Mrs N.E. Brown, Mrs M. McBurnie, Mrs A. Forester, Mrs J. Eyre, plus many more family and friends.
The service was conducted by the Reverend David Hull and arrangements were by Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020