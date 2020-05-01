Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Elaine Windle

Notice Condolences

Elaine Windle Notice
WINDLE Elaine Margaret Aged 76 years,
of Queens Street, Worksop.
Formerly of Doles Lane, Whitwell.
Passed away suddenly at home,
on Sunday 12th April 2020.
Private funeral service to be
held at the grave side at
Whitwell Council Cemetery.
A service of Thanksgiving & Remembrance for Elaine
will be held later at the Crossing Church, Worksop after the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has subsided.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on
01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 1, 2020
