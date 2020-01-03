Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Eleanor Machin Notice
MACHIN ELEANOR VERA
(VERA) Aged 87 years of Arthur Short Close, Whitwell, passed away peacefully at Bassetlaw Hospital on
Sunday 22nd December 2019.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.00am
at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a committal at
Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Family flowers only.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Psoriasis Society.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on
01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 3, 2020
