MACHIN Eleanor Vera (Vera) Lorrain and Paul would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy, cards and donations which raised £263.00 for Psoriasis Society. We would like to thank BDGH for their wonderful care of our Mum, Rev David Hull for his lovely service. Val Plant for the flowers, Ann Godley for the catering and a big thanks to Nigel Turner, Funeral Director of Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, for his personal care, attention to detail and his help and support at this sad time, we couldn't have done it without him.
THANK YOU
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020