Mrs Eleanor Machin Whitwell A service at Whitwell Church, on January 10, 2020, preceded cremation at Brimington Crematorium, of Mrs Eleanor Vera Machin, aged 87, of Arthur Short Close, Whitwell, Worksop. The wake was held afterwards at Whitwell Community Centre.
A lifelong resident of Whitwell, Eleanor was a farm worker, retiring at approximately 55 years of age.
Her interests included going to her clubs, bingo and gardening.
Eleanor who passed away at Bassetlaw Hospital, on December 22, 2019, was predeceased by her husband Douglas. She leaves daughter Lorrain Cameron, son Paul Machin, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Mourners were Ms L. Cameron, Mr A. Hall, Mr P. Machin, Mrs S. Machin, Mrs N. Haydock; Mr T. Haydock (rep Nigel and family); Miss G. Cameron (rep Erin and Zara), Miss B. Machin; Mr G. Bradley (rep Morgan, Kaidon, Elise), Miss Z. Cameron; Mr D. Ward (rep Joel and Jack), Mr S. Machin; Mrs D. Machin (rep Cole, Conor, Isla), Mr O. Hall, Mrs L. Machin; Miss S. Haydock (rep Ryan and Scott and family), Mr M. Ward, Mr J. Hall, Miss M. Hall, Mrs W. Reynolds, Miss N. Reynolds, Mr C. Marke, Mrs P. Benbridge, Mrs O. Jackson, C. Machin, T. Machin, P. Machin, Mr and Mrs R. Rose, E. Green, M. Colhan, Mrs A. Holmes; Mrs G. Court (rep A. Forrest, S. Legge, C. Rollingson), Mrs L. Wooley; J. Smy-Siddall (rep Mr J. Siddall); S. Hadock (rep R. Scott Mccusker and family); E. Scott (rep family), E. Harrison; R. Taylor (rep J. and H. Taylor), J. Ellis; B. Williams (rep Paul and family), Mrs A. Stansbury; Mrs P. Abbott (rep D. Abbott), P. Green, M. Quinn; Mrs K. Galpin (rep S. Galpin), Mr and Mrs E. Roper, P. Reynolds, A. Medlam, Mr and Mrs B. Banton, V. Ward, C. Poucher, Mr and Mrs Battersby; Mr and Mrs J. Shooter (rep Mr and Mrs R. Sprowell), J. Cooper; Mrs H. Tindle (rep V. Wilkinson); Mr and Mrs F. Stansbury (rep Mr and Mrs D. Holden); Mrs A. Cooper (rep Cooper and Turner families); Mrs D. Davies (rep Whitwell Luncheon Club, M. McBurnie); Mr N. Turner (rep J. Turner), Mr P. McClune, plus many more family and friends.
The service was conducted by the Reverend David Hull and arrangements were by Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020