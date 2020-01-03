|
Elsie Pierpoint Creswell A service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Creswell, preceded burial at Retford Road Cemetery, of Mrs Elsie Lilian Pierpoint, aged 86, of Creswell.
Born at Worksop and a resident of Creswell for 60 years, Elsie was retired.
Her interests included reading magazines, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching television and going shopping.
Elsie who passed away at home on November 23, 2019, was predeceased by her husband Reginald. She leaves sons and daughters Tracy Hope, Shaun Pierpoint, Margaret Burrell, John Pierpoint, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mourners were Mr and Mrs K. Burrell, Mr and Mrs P. Pierpoint, T. Hope, J. Bramford, S. Elms, Mr and Mrs D. Bramford, D. Owen, K. Arden, M. Bramford, Jordan Hope, Joseph Hope, Callum Bramford, Courtney Bramford, N. Hope, Mr and Mrs V. Ridley; J. Hare (rep Mr and Mrs A. Wood), Mr G. Ridley, Miss C.J. Cain; Mr R. Ashley (rep Mrs S. and R. Ashley); S. Stubbins (rep M. and P. Madin), J. Bacon, J. Cornwell; Mr and Mrs N. Wolstenholme (rep Lindsay, Wendy, Tracy), Mrs B. Moore, L. Slater, W. Ellis, W. Fletcher, S. and C. Bedford; L. and K. Wood (rep F. Ramsey), R. Cobham, R. and S. Burrows; C. Gilfillian (rep E. Glassey); J. Fletcher (rep A. Fletcher); C. Keith (rep M. Keith), S. Croft, S. Perkins, A. Thatcher, M. and S. Albans, J. Hope, H. Palethorpe, S. Burrell; F. Parkes (rep R. and K. Parkes and Jenna Marie), J. Dowling; C. Attenbroug (rep family), N. Hancock, A. Rose, C. Ibbertson, Mrs M. Bramford, Mr and Mrs M. Bramford, D. Smedley, J. and L. Martin Whitaker.
Floral tributes were from family.
The service was conducted by the Reverend David Hall and arrangements were by Stubbins & Hope.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 3, 2020