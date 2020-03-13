|
Tingle Eric Aged 96 years of Solihull,
formerly Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2020 and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Eric's funeral service will take place at 1pm on Monday 23 rd March 2020 at The Crossing Church, Worksop, followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Alzheimer's Research will be gratefully received. Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020