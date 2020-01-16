|
DAVIDSON ERNEST PAUL
("Tiger" or "Davo")
(R.I.P Ernie) Reunited with his beloved son
"Stephen" and late wife "Vena"
Passed away in
Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham
30th December 2019, aged 83.
A strong family man with traditional values, who will be sadly missed by all.
He leaves his second wife Kay,
his brother Cliff; sister Stephanie-Jean;
his niece Glynis and all his nephews
and nieces in the Davidson family.
Ernie will be remembered with thanks
by many of his former work
colleagues in various pits of the
Coal Mines; at Power Gen;
was an active Trade Unionist and
Branch Officer elected plus a former
Labour District Councillor (Retford)
and County Councillor for
Nottinghamshire.
Reception into St Joseph's RC Church, Wingfield Avenue, Worksop
S81 0SF on Monday 27th January, 4pm.
Funeral Mass on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 10am, followed by
Cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, at 11.40am.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to "Stephen House" (MENCAP) Retford.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020