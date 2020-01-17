Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Ernest Davidson Notice
DAVIDSON ERNIE 30th December 2019 - Aged 83.
A light has gone from my life
which can never be replaced.
Thank you for the love, happiness
and laughter we shared for
the last 24+ years.
Our many adventures will
remain in my heart forever.
I cannot thank you enough for
all the things you said and
did to make life so compete.
My funny, kind, caring "little man"….
What will I do without you?
God Bless and RIP, until we meet again.
Your loving wife - Kay x x x
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020
