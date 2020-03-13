|
|
|
Mrs Esme Greasley Clowne Lifelong resident of Clowne.
Mrs Esme Greasley passed away suddenly at home in Wilson Avenue, Clowne, on February 14, 2020, aged 90.
Esme dedicated her life to those she loved and was happiest surrounded at home by her family.
Beloved wife of Cliff, adored by her children David, Denis, Ray, Jan, Kay and Alan, mother-in-law to Helena, Eileen, Keith and Glenn, loving gran / mamma to ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great great -grandchildren, survived by two of her ten treasured brothers and sisters Miriam and Dennis.
The service took place on March 4, 2020 at St John the Baptist Church, Clowne, followed by burial at Clowne Cemetery. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.
Mourners were Mr D.Greasley, Mr R. and Mrs E.Greasley, Mrs J.and Mr K. Sims, Mrs K. and Mr G.Mallett, Mr A.Greasley, L.and T.Simms, J.Sims and A.Wilde, N.Greasley and T.Adams, K.Greasley and M.Daud, D. and T.Greasley, L.Greasley, P.Greasley and C.Mason, R.Vardy, C.Greasley, H.Sims, H.Smith, M.Chown, D.Yeates, M.Yeates, M.Jackson, C.Chown, J.Chown, R.Yeates, C.Yeates, L.Laughton, J.Laughton, J.Boam, C.Boam, J.Skinner, D.Carke, P.Clarke,
B.Yeates, B.Wilson, D.Wilson,
J.Hutchinson, S.Hutchinson,
J. Mason, J.Carter, L.Cheetham, P.Christian, J.Bird, E.Slater,
M. Booker, P.Booker, R.Mallen,
D. Pearson, Martin, M.Coup.
Arrangements were by
E.Hurton & Son, Retford.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020