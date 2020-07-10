|
|
|
Mrs Freda Marion Hall Whitwell Mrs Freda Marion Hall of Whitwell has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after a long illness, aged 87 years.
Born in Creswell, Freda has been a lifelong local resident.
Freda was a devoted housewife.
She enjoyed playing bingo and going out in the car with her late husband. She also enjoyed watching TV and going on holiday.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerald. She leaves behind her children Christine, Marlene and Geraldine,
seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral has taken place.
Mourners were Mrs and Mrs G. Nicholson (rep D. Nicholson and D.Nicholson), Mr S Hubbard and Mrs M. Hubbard (rep E. Hubbard, L. Burnard), Mr J. Halewood and Mrs C. Halewood, G. Halewood and M. Halewood.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 10, 2020