Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Geoffrey Belfitt

Geoffrey Belfitt Notice
BELFITT Geoffrey (Geoff) Aged 77 years, of Butt Hill, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Calow on Tuesday 10th November 2020.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 27th November 2020 at 11am at Barnby Moor Crematorium, Retford. Immediate family only (30 people covid-19 restrictions apply).
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to be divided between British Lung Foundation and Markham Ward, Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020
