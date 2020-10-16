|
Spencer George Patrick A much loved brother and uncle sadly passed away on October 7th 2020.
A true gentleman, he was a joy
to be around and will be sorely missed by so many.
George will be laid to rest alongside
his brother in the churchyard at
St Peter's Church, Letwell.
This was his wish.
Funeral to be arranged.
All enquiries to be made through
Jeremy Neal Funeral Directors
17-19 Morrell Street, Maltby.
Restrictions will be in place but if anyone wishes to pay their respects they can visit George's resting place after the day of the funeral.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020