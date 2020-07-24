|
|
|
Mr Graham Wood Creswell Mr Graham Wood of Skinner Street, Creswell passed away at home on 4th July, aged 76.
Born in Creswell, Graham has been a lifelong local resident.
Graham worked as a Miner at Creswell Colliery all of his working life until it closed.
Graham enjoyed going fishing, gardening, going on holidays and spending time with his family.
Graham leaves behind his wife of 55 years Margaret Wood, his children Sarah Carter and Paul Wood and grandchildren Charlotte Carter and Louis Wood.
A Graveside Service was held followed by burial at Creswell Cemetery.
Rev James Milwain officiated.
Funeral Directors: J Clay Family Funeral Directors
Mourners were: M. Wood, S and D. Carter, C. Carter, P and L. Wood, L. Wood, K and L. Wood, S. Wood, J. Wood (rep J. Wood), M and N. Wood (rep G. Wood)
M. Bull (rep family), S and C. Wood, A and S. Powell (rep Michelle), M and K. Wood (rep family), A. and R. Bentley, Ian and V. Wood (rep family), B. Fullard, Fay, Felicity and Ruby, K.Wood, J.Wood (cousin), J and K. Lavin, M. Layden (rep family), T. and A.Dineen, T and P. Lavin (rep T. Lavin of USA and family), T. Lavin, B. Lavin (rep J. Lavin of Australia), S and M. Watson, A. Phillips and L. Lavin, M. Lavin and M.Owen,
P. Platts, S. Platts, Mr and Mrs G. Northedge, M. Rathbone, Mr and Mrs C and P. Hampton, D. Carter (rep L. Carter), L. Carter (re D. Carter), C. Marsden, K. Derricott (rep M Derricott), K. Mete, R. Derricott, L. Irons, (rep L. Irons), M. Irons, Mr and Mrs D.Plant, R. Newton, J. Reynolds (rep M Sly and A Oliver), P. and T. Parker, B. Thompson (rep K Thompson and Family), L. Boldero-Gray, K. and R. Samson (rep R and B. Fletcher and J. Samson), S. Briggs, M. Pearson, S. Ellis, J. Trott, L. Hadland, C.Smith, T. Pickering (rep all families), L. Hammond, L. Hammond (rep M. Hammond)
Mr and Mrs M. Beech, J.Vardy, D. McGregor, D and L. Ryles, D. Hurst, P. Cook, M. Burton, Mr and Mrs C. Rice, Mrs L Rice (rep Mr and Mrs M. Seston), J. Lack, P. Adams, S and I. Plant, S. Kerry, S. Bettison (rep family), T and M. Higgins, K M. Deakin, J and M. Deakin, P. Nettle, Mrs P. Smith, Donna (rep Craig), K. Woodhead (rep family), B. Adams (rep J. Adams), Mr and Mrs A. Sharp, E. Martin, D. Whysall,
R. Muldoon and D. Zurek, K.Smalley (rep Mrs F. Smalley), J. Harthill, J. Fisher, A. Cuff,
E.Ward (rep S. Ward), R and L.Webster, Mr and Mrs R. Glassey, Mrs R. Turner (rep K. Turner).
Due to the wonderful turn-out, please accept our apologies if anyone has been missed
from the above list or did not complete an attendance slip.
Thank you to everyone that attended and the donations made to Ashgate Hospice, raising a total of £700.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 24, 2020