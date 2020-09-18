|
|
|
Mr Granville Alfred Dent
(Known as Gren) Clowne Mr Granville Alfred Dent (known as Gren) of Clowne has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 84 years.
Born in Rotherham and previously of Harthill, Granville has been a local resident for 45 years.
He worked as a Mining Engineer
until retirement.
Granville enjoyed cricket and sport.
Granville was predeceased by his wife Brenda and son Christopher. He leaves behind granddaughter Charlotte, daughter-in-law Sharon, sister-in-law Margaret and brother-in-law Rex.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, Tel. (01246) 823355
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020