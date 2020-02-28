Home

Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Gwen Keywood

Gwen Keywood Notice
Keywood Gwen
(née Wynn) Sadly passed away in
Jubilee Court Nursing Home
on 16th February, aged 88.
A loving mam, grandma
and wife to the late Gordon.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to Red Cross.
Service to be held on Monday
2nd March at Sherwood Crematorium
at 3:30pm. All welcome for light refreshments at White Lion Pub,
50 Park Street, Worksop.
All enquiries to Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service, 17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts, S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 28, 2020
