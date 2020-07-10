|
Bennett Hilda Aged 87 years of Worksop
Passed away suddenly
on 13th June.
A small service
(due to coronavirus restrictions)
was held at
Sherwood Forest Crematorium,
Ollerton on 30th June.
Much loved wife of the
late Michael Bennett,
mother to Steven and sister to Doreen.
Hilda will be missed.
Thank you to everyone who sent
messages of condolence and to
those who attended the service,
apologies to everyone who
was unable to do so.
A memorial service will be held at
St Anne's Church, Worksop,
when restrictions allow.
Arrangements by:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 10, 2020