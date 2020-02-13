|
|
|
MULLIGAN Ian Patrick
'Mugsy' Suddenly, on
27th January and of
Harworth, aged 67 years.
The dearly loved husband of Janet,
dear dad of Jayne, Gary and Greg
and father-in-law of Greg, Becky
and Sarah, also a much-loved
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 21st February 2020 at Barnby Moor Crematorium, Near Retford, DN22 8QJ at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Diabetes UK and MIND c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020