|
|
|
Michalek Irena Passed away peacefully on
13th November 2020,
aged 97 years.
Loving Mother of Teresa, Dorota, Barbara, Ludwik and Angela. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 15th December 2020 at
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Worksop at 12noon followed by interment at Hannah Park Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to CAFOD (the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) may be made online at www.peacefunerals.co.uk/tributes-donations.
For further information please contact Peace Funerals on 0114253 0505
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020