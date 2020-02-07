|
|
|
CARTLIDGE IRENE Aged 66 years of Ringer Way, Clowne.
Passed away suddenly at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on
Monday 27th January 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 1.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be divided between
Dogs Trust & Cats Protection.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on
01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020