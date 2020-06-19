|
|
|
Farrow Irene
nee Carrington 10/11/31
Loving wife of David, Mum to Harvey and Anne, Mum in Law to Ann and Phil, Grandma to Lucy and Oliver. Date of Death 11/06/2020.
Passed away peacefully after
a long battle with Cancer.
Private family service at
Babworth Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd June at 12.00 noon.
No flowers. Donations to
St Saviours Care Home Staff Fund.
All funeral enquiries to
Co op funeralcare, Spa Common, Retford DN22 6LQ 01777 708870
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 19, 2020