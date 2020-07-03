Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gaskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Gaskin

Notice Condolences

Janet Gaskin Notice
Gaskin Janet
(previously Walton)
née Bateman Passed away peacefully on
24th June 2020 aged 87.
Much loved Mother of Stephen, Gillian and Alison. Proud Grandmother to Christopher, Adam, (Claire RIP), Hannah, Jessica, Jake and Ian.
Great Grandmother to Alice and Frankie, Reid and Ava, Alex and Peggy
Janet was a respected teacher spending the main parts of her career at Sir Edmund Hillary and Ordsall Primary Schools. In later life she enjoyed travelling worldwide and
was an active member of Worksop Ramblers and Worksop Bridge Club.
Funeral Service (following current government guidelines) will be
held at The Priory Church Worksop
on Thursday 9th of July at 1.00pm, followed by cremation service at Barnby Moor Crematorium ( family only).
The family thank the wonderful carers and staff at Sherwood Prime Care, Greenacres Grange Care Home and Forest Hill Care Home.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -