|
|
|
Gaskin Janet
(previously Walton)
née Bateman Passed away peacefully on
24th June 2020 aged 87.
Much loved Mother of Stephen, Gillian and Alison. Proud Grandmother to Christopher, Adam, (Claire RIP), Hannah, Jessica, Jake and Ian.
Great Grandmother to Alice and Frankie, Reid and Ava, Alex and Peggy
Janet was a respected teacher spending the main parts of her career at Sir Edmund Hillary and Ordsall Primary Schools. In later life she enjoyed travelling worldwide and
was an active member of Worksop Ramblers and Worksop Bridge Club.
Funeral Service (following current government guidelines) will be
held at The Priory Church Worksop
on Thursday 9th of July at 1.00pm, followed by cremation service at Barnby Moor Crematorium ( family only).
The family thank the wonderful carers and staff at Sherwood Prime Care, Greenacres Grange Care Home and Forest Hill Care Home.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 3, 2020