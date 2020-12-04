|
|
|
Hassett Jean Retired local Teacher and
Church Warden at The Priory,
Mrs Jean Hassett, passed away peacefully on Friday 20th November 2020 at the age of 79.
Jean had been fighting cancer since February, but sadly lost her battle when she passed away at her home, surrounded by her family.
Jean leaves behind a son and
daughter, 5 grandchildren,
and a brother and sister.
The funeral will be held at
The Priory Church on
Friday 11th December at 10.45 conducted by Fr Spicer.
Immediate family only inside the church, followed by a private
cremation service near Ollerton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to the Priory Church and Gatehouse.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020