O'Connor Jean Ann Aged 76 years of Worksop.
A beloved Wife,
special Mum and Nanny passed away peacefully on 15th May 2020.
A private funeral service will be held with a memorial service in the future when it is safe for everyone to come together to celebrate her life.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444.

Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.
