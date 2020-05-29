Or Copy this URL to Share

O'Connor Jean Ann Aged 76 years of Worksop.

A beloved Wife,

special Mum and Nanny passed away peacefully on 15th May 2020.

A private funeral service will be held with a memorial service in the future when it is safe for everyone to come together to celebrate her life.

Further enquiries to :

Dolby Funeral Home

98 Lowtown Street, Worksop

Tel No. 01909 509444.



