BARTHORPE Jeffrey
(of Shireoaks) Passed away peacefully on
21st September at Jubilee Court Nursing Home, after a period
of ill health, aged 92 years.
A loving husband to the late Irene and precious father to 3 sons; the late Nigel and his late wife Lynne, David and his wife Amanda and Stephen and his wife Mary. A proud grandad to Erica, Sophie, Sarah, Alicia, Megan and Tom; and a great-grandad to 10.
Government restrictions mean a private funeral will be held
at Babworth Crematorium on
Friday 9th October at 1pm.
Immediate family flowers only please, however donations, if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK will be gratefully accepted and
may be sent to ARUK directly or to
Clive Hopkinson's Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop S80 2BA.
David and Stephen express their gratitude to everybody at Jubilee Court who have cared for their dad over the last 10 months during especially challenging times.
Grateful thanks too to those neighbours and carers who helped us over the previous couple of years.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 25, 2020