|
|
|
Handley Jennifer
'Jenny' Aged 60 years of Worksop.
It is with deepest regret that
we announce the untimely passing
of Jenny, peacefully on 5th February 2020 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place
at 1.30pm on Wednesday
19th February 2020 at
St Johns Church, Worksop
followed by an interment in
Retford Road Cemetery and
reception at the Worksop Cricket Club.
Close family flowers only please
however, anyone wishing to make
a donation to Bassetlaw Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020