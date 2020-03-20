|
Mrs Jennifer Handley Worksop A service at St John's Church, Worksop, preceded burial at Retford Road Cemetery, of Mrs Jennifer Handley, aged 60, of Wren Court, Worksop.
A lifelong resident of Worksop, Jennifer was a nurse practitioner with Bassetlaw NHS for 12 years. Her previous occupations included staff nurse at Kilton Hospital, tutor at North Notts College of Further Education and workforce training manager with the NHS.
Her interests included flower arranging, mosaic pictures, jewellery making, travelling and singing.
Jennifer who passed away at home, on February 5, 2020, leaves her husband Stephen, sons Damien and Daniel and two grandchildren.
The service was conducted by Tim Stanford and arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020