BENNETT (née Webster)
JOAN IRENE Of East Clune House, Clowne.
Formerly of Welbeck Street, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd November 2020.
Beloved mother of Jane and Clive. Grandmother to Simon, Great-Grandmother to Priya and widow of William Stanley Bennett.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 11am at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery. Immediate family members only (30 people with covid-19 regulations).
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to East Clune House
Residential Fund.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020