|
|
|
Mr John Pearson Carlton-in-Lindrick Mr John Pearson, aged 76, of Stewart Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop, was cremated following a service at St John's Church, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop, on January 27, 2020.
Born in Kinglassie, Fife and a resident of the Worksop area for over 60 years, John was a retired chargehand fitter at Manton Colliery.
His main interest was walking his Westie dog, Morag.
John who passed away at Bassetlaw Hospital, on December 30, 2019, was predeceased by his wife Christina, he leaves son Andrew Pearson, daughter Karen Reed, grandchildren Stuart and Craig Reed, Oliver, Charlotte and Chloe Pearson.
Mourners were Mr A. Pearson, Mr and Mrs C. Reed, Mr S. Reed and Miss J. Graham, Mr C. Reed and Miss A. Aburrow, Mr G. Pearson, Mr and Mrs F. Harris, Mr and Mrs S. Ashford, Mr T. Pearson, Mr and Mrs M. Pearson, Mr and Mrs C. Pearson, Ms C. Ashford and Mr P. Hickham, Mr I. Ashcroft, Mr R. and Mrs C. Bolton, Mr T. and Mrs L. Bradford, Mr P. Cooks; Mr A .Carroll (rep D. Hebb), Mr C. Davis, Mr and Mrs A. Dawber; Mrs B. Finney (rep Tony), Mrs M. Gilbert, Mrs N. Hall, Mr W. and Mrs R. Higgins, Mr D. Hopkins, Mr J. Jacobs, Mrs P. Keeley; Mr C. Marshall (rep Mrs L. Marshall), Mr C. McCullagh; Mr M. Peitinger (rep Vicky); Mr A. Sargason (rep Worksop M.W.), Mr K. Scott, Mr M. Shufflebotham, Mr R. Smith, Mr J. Ward, Gill and Miv, Alison and family.
Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers were for Myeloma UK.
The service was conducted by Jeanette Hercun and arrangements were by Co-op Funeralcare, Worksop.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020