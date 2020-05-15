|
Squires John Of Worksop, passed away on Sunday the 3rd of May 2020, aged 66, after a short illness. He leaves behind his long term
partner Sue, twin brother David,
2 older brothers Derick and Stuart,
1 sister and a daughter Hannah.
Many will know John from his time working at Friskies or from the local pubs where he would spend
many a happy Friday night
with his loyal friends.
The funeral took place at 10am on Wednesday the 13th of May at
Barnby Moore Crematorium
with immediate family only.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 15, 2020