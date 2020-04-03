Home

WATERHOUSE John David Terence (David) Passed away after a long illness
in Bassetlaw Hospital on the
16th March 2020, aged 79 years.
Husband of the late Diana.
Loving Dad of Catherine,
Elizabeth, John and Susan,
Grandad and Father in Law.
Private family funeral only with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Donations, if desired,
for Sepsis Trust UK.
All enquiries to E Hurton & Son,
73 Grove Street, Retford, Notts
DN22 6LA. Tel: 01777 703502
Published in Worksop Guardian on Apr. 3, 2020
