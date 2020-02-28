|
WIDDISON John Passed away after
a short illness at
Jubilee Court Nursing Home on Friday 14th February 2020
Aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Marion, father of Stephen and Diane, grandad of Nicola, Shaun, Andrew and Emma and great grandad of Freya.
The funeral service will take place at Babworth Crematorium on Wednesday 11th March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.
For further details contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service
17 Watson Road, Worksop
S80 2BA Tel: 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 28, 2020