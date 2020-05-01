|
|
|
Morris Josephine Angelina
(née Ghilardi) Aged 73 years,
of Worksop.
Josephine, passed away
peacefully on 21st April 2020
at Bassetlaw Hospice.
Much loved Wife of John,
Mum of Marie and Joanne,
Nana of Sam.
A private funeral service will be held.
A web link will be available to anyone wishing to view the service.
Donations, if desired,
to Bassetlaw Hospice via
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com
/MarieMorris7
All enquiries regarding web link
to Dolby Funeral Services.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street,
Worksop S80 2JR
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 1, 2020