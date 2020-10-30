|
|
|
GODFREY June Elizabeth Of Blyth Hall, Blyth,
passed peacefully away
on 18th October 2020,
aged 90 years.
Due to present circumstances,
this will be a private family funeral.
Family flowers only,
Donations in lieu will benefit
The Children's Hospital Charity.
You can donate via the link below:
https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/82021 or by sending into branch.
Funeral enquiries please contact
A.W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service Ollerton, Tel: 01623 860045
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 30, 2020