BEECH Kathleen Elizabeth Robert and family would like to express their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in lieu of flowers which raised £700 for Cancer Research.
We would like to thank the staff at Autumn Grange Nursing Home, Creswell, Reverend David Hull and a big thanks to Nigel Turner, Funeral Director of Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, for his personal care, attention to detail and his help and support at this sad time.
THANK YOU
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020