|
|
|
Mourners were Mr R. Beech, Ms K. Edwards, Mrs J. Smith, Mr E. Smith, Mr P. Beech, Mrs S. Beech, Mrs C. Howe, Mr M. Howe, Mrs M. Elliot; Mrs R. Payne, Mrs R. Payne (rep Ms E. Payne, Mr Z. Payne); Mrs N. Dudek (rep Mr L. and Mrs A. Dudek), Mr J. Howe, Mrs A. Howe, Mr J. Howe, Miss J. Burdett; Mrs J. Featherstone (rep Mr I. Featherstone), Mrs D. Cairns; Mrs A. Stansbury, Mr D. Stansbury (rep Sean and Mark); Mrs J. Rothwell, Mr J. Rothwell (rep Mr A. Rothwell), Mr J. Baomin, Mr J. Scabi, Mrs L. Scabi, Mr I. Bayliss, Mrs J. Bayliss; Mrs S. Wild (rep Prof J. Wild); Mrs S. Bishop, Mrs M. Nash (rep Ms H. May), Mr G. Nash, Mrs M. Nash, Mr P. Jennings, Mr R. Wilson, Mrs K. Wilson, Mrs C. Rollingson, Mrs C. Pearson, Mrs C. Merrick, Mrs B. Goodlad, Mrs Y. Streets, Mrs S. Senior, E. Parker; Mr C.H. Johnson (rep Mark, Louis, Brian and family); Mr N. Daniels (rep Poplars Church); C. Nash (rep family, G. Nash and family), Mr R. and Mrs C. Wilson, Mr K. Womble; Mrs M. Spong (rep family and P. Johnson); Mrs C. Kerry (rep family); Mrs J. Woods (rep Kevin), Mrs A. Holmes, Mrs L. Parker; Mr N. Turner (rep Janet and family, M. White and A. Bennett), Mrs M. Webster, Mrs G. Allsop, Mrs L. Holmes; S. Bishop (rep A. Bishop), Mr H. Wood, Mr B. Banks, Mr N. and Mrs G. Trott, Mrs J. Hicks, Mr P. Jennings; Mrs P. Reynolds (rep Mrs B. Lancashire), Mr M. and Mrs A. Rice; Mrs I. Lievesley (rep Mr and Mrs G. Hall), J. Medlam, Mr N. and Mrs V. Pressley, C. Batesman; Mrs O. Jackson (rep family), B. Deakin, Mr A. and Mrs C. Grant; Mr D. and Mrs S. Hodgkiss (rep family, M. Proctur and C. Liddy), J. Taylor, C. Newton, Mr S. and Mrs D. Legge; J. Haslam (rep N. Haslam), Mrs N. Sly, Mrs McClean, Mr J. Cooper, Mr and Mrs J. Payne, Mrs N. Shaw, K. Thomas, R. Leigh, S. Wyld, Mr J. Badmin, S. Robinson, J. Robinson, J. Gill, L. and J. Hurry; Mrs B. Salmon (rep M. Cook and family), C. and J. Halewood, Mr L. Royal, Mr A. and Mrs P. Haslam; G. Court (rep Dawn, Kevin, Danielle and Adam, A. Forrest); Mr R. Court (rep R. Court); Mr and Mrs D. Legge (rep L. Hadland), M. Beaston, J. and C. Liddle, M. Grey, A. and J. Liddle, Mr and Mrs J. Rothwell; P. and M. Wardle (rep Karen), Mrs B. Jackson, R. Taylor, Mrs P. Lewis, Mr R. Prentice; L. and M. Wilks (rep Karen and Jamie); Mrs S. Lyons (rep neighbours on Jubilee Road); J. Leibrick (rep family), Mr E. Cartwright and friend; Mr B. and Mrs R. Hill (rep J. and M. Wood); Mrs J. Stansbury (rep F. Stansbury); I. and J. Bayliss (rep Andrew and Michael), Mr and Mrs J. Ward, Mrs J. Stoor, G. Pickwell; J. and C. Shooter (rep Mrs and Mr G. Ball), T. and S. Barnett; Mr and Mrs P. Wilkinson (rep family), P. and A. Lockwood, K. Hebb, A. Hebb; Mr and Mrs G. Mitchell (rep Mathew), Mr and Mrs Nalty, M. and P. Gladman, Mr and Mrs L. Prior, R. and K. Davies, Mr and Mrs E. Roper, Mrs L. Cameron, B. Greatorex, P. Marvell, Mrs L. Woolly, Mrs Blount and Linda, Mr and Mrs C. Barnett, Mr S. and Mrs C. Perkins, plus many more family and friends.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020